Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Purchases 575,000 Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Stock

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of DBTX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 105,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,959. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.39.
Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile
