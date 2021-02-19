CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 281,627 shares changing hands.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASI)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
