CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 281,627 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

