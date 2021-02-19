Castle Price Hits $0.0006 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Castle has a market cap of $11,788.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.94 or 0.00583006 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006618 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00034068 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.37 or 0.02477526 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,052,291 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.