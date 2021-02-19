CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$72.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCL.B. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

CCL.B stock traded down C$1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$65.03. 184,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.33. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$34.57 and a 1-year high of C$66.53. The company has a market cap of C$11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.90, for a total value of C$77,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,826,950. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,023,600. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,095.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

