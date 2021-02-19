Ccore Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $13,530.30 and approximately $67.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00061175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.39 or 0.00753967 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00041248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00059533 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00041285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.30 or 0.04511237 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.