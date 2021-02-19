CCUniverse (UVU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 47% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $5,497.50 and approximately $135.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006988 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008618 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 467.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.