CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0070

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 73.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $4.22 million and $221,433.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00761256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00041914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.72 or 0.04595263 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.