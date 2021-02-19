CEEK VR Price Up 35.8% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $56,047.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.14 or 0.00836235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00035654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00055958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.84 or 0.04916711 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

