Celer Network Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $109.40 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.74 or 0.00748788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00042968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.04515978 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.