Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $38.04 million and $364,535.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00746140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00042430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00059085 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019824 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.83 or 0.04537408 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 38,067,010 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

