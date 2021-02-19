Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.23.

Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.72. 2,683,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

