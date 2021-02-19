Centaur 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $263,830.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Centaur has a total market cap of $10.70 million and $263,830.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.57 or 0.00600353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00085878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00070080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00398089 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.