Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,494,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,776 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.78% of Centene worth $2,010,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 534.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

