CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,972,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of CNP opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.