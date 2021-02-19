Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.20. 1,379,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,115,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,382 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,731 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

