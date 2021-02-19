Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.53

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 151152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

