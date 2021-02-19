Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Up 6.6%

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.34. 1,530,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,402,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $325.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Get Cerecor alerts:

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,577,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cerecor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cerecor by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.