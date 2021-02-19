CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $2.43 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded up 3% against the dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $85.30 million and $24.83 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00004341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00578094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00060658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00074940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00394088 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,207,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,036,055 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

