CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,709.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

