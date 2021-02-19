CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,074 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of CGI worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 876.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in CGI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,686,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,747,000 after acquiring an additional 185,413 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CGI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after purchasing an additional 486,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,821,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.