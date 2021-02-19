CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.57

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.57 and traded as high as C$99.21. CGI shares last traded at C$98.07, with a volume of 393,747 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on GIB.A shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$24.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

