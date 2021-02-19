Chainlink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.71 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $14.13 billion and $2.71 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $34.71 or 0.00062227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.00792070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00042468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00060122 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019874 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.14 or 0.04647660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,009,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

