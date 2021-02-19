ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,046 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of ChampionX worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

