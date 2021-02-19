Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $131,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,480. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $629.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

