ChartEx Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $532,847.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 46.6% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.01 or 0.00536062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00087618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00069264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00081143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.46 or 0.00425045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029974 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

