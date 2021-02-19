Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.75

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.75 and traded as high as C$10.75. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 412,409 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,480.49%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

