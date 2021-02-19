Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,418,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,867,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The company has a market cap of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.