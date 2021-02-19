Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$6.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.33.

CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.05. 474,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$9.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

