Chimerix (CMRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Chimerix to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CMRX stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.47. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,296. The stock has a market cap of $655.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

