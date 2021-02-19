China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Shares of China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) rose 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 9,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33.

About China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF)

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. The company leases and manages agriculture wholesale market. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou.

