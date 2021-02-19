China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.24

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $9.74. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 25,285 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $321.87 million, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Distance Education by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)
China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.
