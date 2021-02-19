China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.24

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $9.74. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 25,285 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $321.87 million, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Distance Education by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

