Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.94

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 3084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

