Christi C. Korzekwa Sells 3,585 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.34. 1,277,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

