Christi C. Korzekwa Sells 3,585 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.34. 1,277,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $173.76.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.