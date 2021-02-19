Christopher Lyon Sells 4,724 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.90 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Model N by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 260.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

