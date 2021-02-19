Christopher Michael Berry Sells 963 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Michael Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,128. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

