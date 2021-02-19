ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.60

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 1404092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $513.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

