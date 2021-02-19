Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Tops $26.30 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $26.30 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00063098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.63 or 0.00775119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00039362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00057192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020502 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00040936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.89 or 0.04671153 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.