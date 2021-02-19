Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.32 and last traded at $52.94. Approximately 58,794,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 59,412,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

