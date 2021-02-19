CIBC Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$5.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.65.

CPG traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.57. 2,839,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.57. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

