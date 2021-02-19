CIBC Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to $126.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $90.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 986,388 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 880,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.