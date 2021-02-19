Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.37% of Ciena worth $111,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $89,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,612. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

