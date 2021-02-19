Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after buying an additional 106,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 2,110,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,344,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.