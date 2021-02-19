Cinemark (CNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CNK opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

