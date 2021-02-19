Cipher 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $127,517.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $45,796.68 and approximately $127,517.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00077456 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010397 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

Cipher can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

