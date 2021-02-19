CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading 6.4% Higher

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $34.85. 358,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 120,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $696.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

