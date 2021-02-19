Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.34 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.