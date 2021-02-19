Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $85,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

