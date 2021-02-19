CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Up 5%

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $47.00. 715,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 878,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. UBS Group cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,517,000 after purchasing an additional 590,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 689.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,448,000 after acquiring an additional 576,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

