Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Cut by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NYSE C opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

