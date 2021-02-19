Citigroup Lowers MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $22.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 55,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 191,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

